No one taking responsibility for troubled well in Belen

The owner of the land said another man is supposed to be maintaining the well. However, that man claims the well is a co-op, and he was collecting payments to fix it.

He claims only a quarter of the people using the well paid for the repairs.

The land owner basically said it's not his problem - although he's listed on a state website as the president of the co-op.

"If we're not getting the services that they're saying that they're going to provide us then I don't blame these folks for not paying," Carrasco.

The people who rely on the well said they are open to the community taking over the well, but they don't know where to start.

"A lot of these neighbors they come in on their own time," Trujillo said. "We're not well experts. We know nothing about this. But we try to keep it running for the community."

KOB 4 reached out to the EPA for information about arsenic levels, but did not hear back.

