No reported cases of coronavirus in New Mexico | KOB 4
Advertisement

No reported cases of coronavirus in New Mexico

No reported cases of coronavirus in New Mexico

KOB Web Staff
Created: February 28, 2020 02:37 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said there were not reported cases of coronavirus in New Mexico during a meeting with various officials Friday.

The meeting was attended by more than 10 City of Albuquerque Departments such as Environmental Health, Aviation, APD, and AFR; Bernalillo, Valencia, Torrance and Sandoval Counties; the City of Rio Rancho; Office of Congresswoman Deb Haaland; UNM; APS; Visit ABQ; the Mid-Region Council of Governments and others.

Advertisement

The goal was to review plans and efforts to address a variety of scenarios related to the coronavirus.

The following planning considerations were discussed in the meeting:

  • Create a Business Continuity Plan: This plan helps workplaces map out how to provide essential services if a number of employees are sick or unavailable. Be sure your employees know what is expected of them.
  • Ensure Sick Employees Stay Home: Sick employees should not come to work. If employees come to work with symptoms, ask them to go home. Take this time to review sick leave sick leave policies for your staff.
  • Devise a Contingency Work-From-Home Plan: This may include equipping staff with laptops and supplies needed to work from home and using conference calls and video conferencing in lieu of face-to-face meetings
  • Offer Flexible Leave Policies: Staff may need to stay home to care for sick household members or for children if schools are canceled. Make plans for staff to work from home or take leave.
  • Keep a Well-Stocked Supply of Tissues, Hand Sanitizer, and Disinfecting Wipes: Make these available in common areas and offices. CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to prevent respiratory illnesses, including coronavirus.
  • Ensure Workspaces Are Cleaned and Disinfected Frequently: Work with cleaning staff to ensure this is done correctly.  The CDC has basic information on cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing:  https://www.cdc.gov/flu/school/cleaning.htm
  • Encourage Employees to Get the Flu Shot: In the future, consider mandatory flu vaccination policies. Post signs about coughing/sneezing etiquette and handwashing. If soap and water are not readily available, using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. CDC has lots of resources reminding people about this: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/resource-center/freeresources/print/print-businesses.htm


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Fact vs. Fiction: What you really need to know about coronavirus
Fact vs. Fiction: What you really need to know about coronavirus
Woman held in contempt after outburst during hearing
Woman held in contempt after outburst during hearing
4 Investigates Alert: Unclaimed funds at the US Bankruptcy Court
4 Investigates Alert: Unclaimed funds at the US Bankruptcy Court
New Mexico’s irrigation season to begin along Rio Grande
New Mexico’s irrigation season to begin along Rio Grande
City of Albuquerque releases list of top 3 locations for new homeless shelter
City of Albuquerque releases list of top 3 locations for new homeless shelter
Advertisement


No reported cases of coronavirus in New Mexico
No reported cases of coronavirus in New Mexico
Wall Street has worst week since 2008 as S&P 500 drops 11.5%
Trader Fred DeMarco works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Global stock markets are falling further on spreading virus fears. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Convicted New Mexico sect leader seeks new trial
Convicted New Mexico sect leader seeks new trial
New Mexico’s irrigation season to begin along Rio Grande
New Mexico’s irrigation season to begin along Rio Grande
US officials cite ‘balance’ as goal for Chaco oil plan
US officials cite ‘balance’ as goal for Chaco oil plan