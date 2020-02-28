No reported cases of coronavirus in New Mexico

KOB Web Staff
Created: February 28, 2020 02:37 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said there were not reported cases of coronavirus in New Mexico during a meeting with various officials Friday.
The meeting was attended by more than 10 City of Albuquerque Departments such as Environmental Health, Aviation, APD, and AFR; Bernalillo, Valencia, Torrance and Sandoval Counties; the City of Rio Rancho; Office of Congresswoman Deb Haaland; UNM; APS; Visit ABQ; the Mid-Region Council of Governments and others.
The goal was to review plans and efforts to address a variety of scenarios related to the coronavirus.
The following planning considerations were discussed in the meeting:
