No water in Portales due to water main break

Justine Lopez
September 08, 2019 05:56 PM

PORTALES, N.M.—The Portales water main break has been repaired however, water is still unavailable to residents.

Water officials are slowly backfilling the site of the main break to avoid more problems. City officials have not given an estimate as to when running water will be restored.

The main break happened near Commercial Street and North Avenue.

Schools will be closed tomorrow because of the lack of water. Eastern New Mexico University will also be closed.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.

Updated: September 08, 2019 05:56 PM
Created: September 08, 2019 04:42 PM

