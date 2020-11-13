Non-essential NM businesses forced to close for 14 days amid sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 13, 2020 02:34 PM
Created: November 13, 2020 01:32 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham instructed New Mexicans to shelter in place amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
All non-essential businesses will be forced to close for 14 days, starting Monday, Nov. 16. Non-essential businesses include gyms, hair salons and spas.
In-person dining will also be prohibited for at least 14 days. Restaurants can provide curbside pickup and delivery.
The governor added that houses of worship will be restricted to 25% or less of their maximum capacity.
Outdoor recreational facilities must close, including swimming pools, golf courses and zoos.
Indoor malls must close. The public health order says individual essential businesses with separate outdoor entrances may continue to operate.
Following the 14-day closure, the governor said the state will move to a three-tier county-by-county system to establish reopening benchmarks.
Click here to read the full public health order, which still requires people to wear a mask in public and bans gatherings of more than five people.
