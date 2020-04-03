Non-violent offenders expected to be released from NM jails, prisons due to health crisis

Nathan O'Neal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, KOB 4 learned Gov. Lujan Grisham is actively working on a plan to release non-violent offenders from jails and prisons across New Mexico.
Chief Public Defender Ben Bauer has been part of a chorus of voices calling for inmate reduction.
"I'm glad that they're really trying to step up and start addressing this issue because I think it's inevitable that we're going to have more cases in the prisons and jails," he said.
The Metropolitan Detention Center in Albuquerque was placed on lockdown after an inmate tested positive for the virus.
In Santa Fe, the ACLU filed a legal petition for the release of Yesenia Evans. She was locked up for a non-violent probation violation.
"Ms. Evans has a rare and very serious autoimmune disorder and as we know and as the CDC has said, folks with autoimmune disorders are at much heightened risk," said Lalita Moskowitz, an attorey with the ACLU.
According to the organization, 14 states have already taken steps to limit incarceration during the health crisis.
"Really glad to hear that the governor is coming up with a plan," Moskowitz said. "I would add that it's a plan that needs to happen very quickly. It needs to be decisive and it needs to be quick for it to be effective.
It's unclear how many inmates would be released in New Mexico. The governor's office is also still working on a timeline.
