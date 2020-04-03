Non-violent offenders expected to be released from NM jails, prisons due to health crisis

In Santa Fe, the ACLU filed a legal petition for the release of Yesenia Evans. She was locked up for a non-violent probation violation.

"Ms. Evans has a rare and very serious autoimmune disorder and as we know and as the CDC has said, folks with autoimmune disorders are at much heightened risk," said Lalita Moskowitz, an attorey with the ACLU.

According to the organization, 14 states have already taken steps to limit incarceration during the health crisis.

"Really glad to hear that the governor is coming up with a plan," Moskowitz said. "I would add that it's a plan that needs to happen very quickly. It needs to be decisive and it needs to be quick for it to be effective.

It's unclear how many inmates would be released in New Mexico. The governor's office is also still working on a timeline.

