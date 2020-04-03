Non-violent offenders expected to be released from NM jails, prisons due to health crisis | KOB 4
Non-violent offenders expected to be released from NM jails, prisons due to health crisis

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: April 03, 2020 05:41 PM
Created: April 03, 2020 04:48 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, KOB 4 learned Gov. Lujan Grisham is actively working on a plan to release non-violent offenders from jails and prisons across New Mexico.

Chief Public Defender Ben Bauer has been part of a chorus of voices calling for inmate reduction.

"I'm glad that they're really trying to step up and start addressing this issue because I think it's inevitable that we're going to have more cases in the prisons and jails," he said.

The Metropolitan Detention Center in Albuquerque was placed on lockdown after an inmate tested positive for the virus.

In Santa Fe, the ACLU filed a legal petition for the release of Yesenia Evans. She was locked up for a non-violent probation violation.

"Ms. Evans has a rare and very serious autoimmune disorder and as we know and as the CDC has said, folks with autoimmune disorders are at much heightened risk," said Lalita Moskowitz, an attorey with the ACLU.

According to the organization, 14 states have already taken steps to limit incarceration during the health crisis.

"Really glad to hear that the governor is coming up with a plan," Moskowitz said. "I would add that it's a plan that needs to happen very quickly. It needs to be decisive and it needs to  be quick for it to be effective.

It's unclear how many inmates would be released in New Mexico. The governor's office is also still working on a timeline.
 


Governor extends order that limits business in NM, says masks are not mandatory
3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in New Mexico as total cases rise to 495
2 sites selected to provide additional hospital space in NM
CABQ reports more than 70 businesses to State Police for violating governor's order
2 people at ABQ retirement community die from COVID-19
3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in New Mexico as total cases rise to 495
Governor extends order that limits business in NM, says masks are not mandatory
Q&A: Financial expert gives advice about how to manage money during COVID-19 crisis

Non-violent offenders expected to be released from NM jails, prisons due to health crisis
Rio Rancho senior creates slideshow to remember special moments, classmates
