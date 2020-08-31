Nonprofit looks to raise $1 million to help New Mexico wine industry

KOB Web Staff
August 31, 2020
August 31, 2020
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - New Mexico Wine, a local nonprofit, plans to raise $1 million next month to help the wine industry get back on track amid COVID-19.
"We're going to restore the balance to the industry raising a million dollars and those critical funds will again help grape growers, help the farmers and help the wineries. It will help us market this industry moving forward," said Chris Goblet, executive director of New Mexico Wine.
While indoor service is now open at 25% percent capacity per the state's public health orders, Goblet said the shutdown caused a ripple effect in the wine industry.
"We have grapes literally sitting in vineyards that are turning into raisins," he said. "Our wineries were shutdown 45 days longer than any other wine region in the country and we're the only state that opened breweries, but did not open their wineries-- this created extra stress on the winemaker to sell the product."
"It's really the mom and pop wineries, these are small under 5000 case producers, they're predominately in rural parts of New Mexico and they don't have the distribution channels to get their product moved out in expedient fashion," Goblet said.
The funds will be raised through a virtual benefit concert hosted by the nonprofit group on Sept. 12.
"Governor Grisham challenged the business community to come up with creative solutions to find a way to get through COVID," Goblet said. "So we created Grapeaid as a virtual and live concert to draw awareness to this issue that grape growers and wineries are suffering, but we also wanted people to enjoy wine from the month of September ---it is the heart of harvest.
