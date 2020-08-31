Nonprofit looks to raise $1 million to help New Mexico wine industry

"It's really the mom and pop wineries, these are small under 5000 case producers, they're predominately in rural parts of New Mexico and they don't have the distribution channels to get their product moved out in expedient fashion," Goblet said.

The funds will be raised through a virtual benefit concert hosted by the nonprofit group on Sept. 12.

"Governor Grisham challenged the business community to come up with creative solutions to find a way to get through COVID," Goblet said. "So we created Grapeaid as a virtual and live concert to draw awareness to this issue that grape growers and wineries are suffering, but we also wanted people to enjoy wine from the month of September ---it is the heart of harvest.

For more information on how to help, click here.