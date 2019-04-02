Nonprofit organization provides prom dresses to deserving girls
Casey Torres
April 02, 2019 06:54 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A nonprofit organization is making it easier for girls to go to prom.
The Boston-based Believe in Yourself Project teams up with local nonprofits to provide new dresses to girls for school events.
The nonprofit has provided about 6,000 dresses for girls from 20 states.
In order to receive a dress, the girls have to make a commitment to the organization.
"We go in with dresses, brand-new dresses for the kids, and then we tell them 'We want you all to set a goal and if you achieve it, we'll give you more dresses,’" said Sam Sisakhti, found of the organization.
Sisakhti said the goal of the organization is for girls to believe in themselves by reaching their goals.
“So many people now, growing up, they don't necessarily have a support system or a strong network of people around them that tell them, not only is it possible, but they can see other people that have achieved things,” Sisakhti said.
In addition to the free dresses, the nonprofit will bring in guest speakers and mentors from different professions to talk to the girls and inspire them to follow their dreams.
Next year, Sisakhti hopes to expand the program to offer free formal wear for boys.
