Nonprofit organization provides prom dresses to deserving girls

In order to receive a dress, the girls have to make a commitment to the organization.

"We go in with dresses, brand-new dresses for the kids, and then we tell them 'We want you all to set a goal and if you achieve it, we'll give you more dresses,’" said Sam Sisakhti, found of the organization.

Sisakhti said the goal of the organization is for girls to believe in themselves by reaching their goals.

“So many people now, growing up, they don't necessarily have a support system or a strong network of people around them that tell them, not only is it possible, but they can see other people that have achieved things,” Sisakhti said.

In addition to the free dresses, the nonprofit will bring in guest speakers and mentors from different professions to talk to the girls and inspire them to follow their dreams.

Next year, Sisakhti hopes to expand the program to offer free formal wear for boys.