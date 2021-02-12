Nonprofit organization pushing back against proposed cuts to child food programs

The proposed cuts from the Legislative Finance Committee would also reduce funding for the Grow New Mexico initiative.

It provides students in New Mexico with locally-grown fresh fruits and vegetables. Ramo said the program benefits both kids and local growers

"I think the tendency, when it comes to cuts, is to do these across the board cuts as if all cuts are equal and all cuts aren't equal," Ramo said. "These are basic needs that need to be met. This is a fundamental, basic human right and we have a huge number of kids suffering, emotionally and physically, because they aren't getting food right now. Their parents aren't working. They're not in school. So, we have really got to fortify and expand these programs in New Mexico or we can't expect anything from these children."

New Mexico Appleseed is now working with other child advocacy groups to talk with lawmakers before any proposed cuts are approved.

Ramo believes keeping New Mexico's kids fed will have a positive long-term impact on our state.

"We cannot expect a healthy economy, we can't expect them to participate in the economy, we can't expect them to graduate high school and get decent grades while they're there if they're not getting adequate nutrition," said Ramo.

Ramo says those who are concerned about the proposed cuts should reach out to the Legislative Finance Committee.