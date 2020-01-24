Nonprofit that helps keep NM children clothed is asking for help | KOB 4
Nonprofit that helps keep NM children clothed is asking for help

Updated: January 24, 2020 10:46 PM
Created: January 24, 2020 10:28 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A nonprofit that helps clothe hundreds of families every month is now in need of help.

The floor at Kids’ Clothes Closet in Rio Rancho need to be replaced.

The organization is trying to raise at least $360 to replace the floor. They hope to make additional repairs in the future as well.

A GoFundMe has been set up for people who would like to donate.


