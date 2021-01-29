Nonprofits offering to help get stimulus payments to teens who aged out of foster care system

"The money is right there, and we're over here, and we have to do this bridge somehow," said Jeffery Ledbetter, director of Tax Help New Mexico. "We're just trying to make it as easy and supportive as possible."

Ledbetter is working with New Mexico Child First network and United Way of Central New Mexico to get that money to those who need it most.

Teenagers who never filed a tax return or never had a job could still qualify for a stimulus payment. They can start the process by going to myfreetaxes.com.

"You're not doing your income tax. You're going in and putting your name, rank and serial number, click a box that says no I didn't get it," Ledbetter said. "Work your way through the rest of the tax return, put in your banking information and send the thing."

Those independent youths have the normal tax filing time to get that in and get their money.

"You can't access your stimulus funds unless you file your tax return," Beck said. "So that is our biggest message"