Nonprofits team up to open community garden in Santa Fe

"We're not in a great position to meet this crisis," Ciano said. "How do we make sure that we're in a better position as a community so that more food is being grown locally? Distribution and supply chains got really disrupted. Shelves were bare. We need to be able to produce more food locally."

Young people will be provided job opportunities, allowing them to learn valuable skills in the process.

"They learned how to install drip irrigation, landscaping and irrigation is a huge career track in New Mexico and anywhere," Ciano said. "They learned how to set up and connect solar. They learned how to select crops for different seasons and locations, talking about landscape planning and permaculture."

