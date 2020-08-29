Nonprofits team up to open community garden in Santa Fe | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Nonprofits team up to open community garden in Santa Fe

Kai Porter
Updated: August 29, 2020 10:17 PM
Created: August 29, 2020 05:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The COVID-19 pandemic has left many families across New Mexico struggling to put food on the table.

There's a new farm in Santa Fe that will provide fresh produce to the community and jobs for youth. The community farm is taking over a 1-acre plot of neglected county land off Agua Fria Street. 

Advertisement

"The county was able to lease us this land in exchange for the value of food that we will be able to grow and donate on it," said Juliana Ciano with Reunity Resources. She teamed up with Santa Fe YouthWorks and other local organizations for the project. 

Food grown on the farm will help feed families financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"We're not in a great position to meet this crisis," Ciano said. "How do we make sure that we're in a better position as a community so that more food is being grown locally? Distribution and supply chains got really disrupted. Shelves were bare. We need to be able to produce more food locally." 

Young people will be provided job opportunities, allowing them to learn valuable skills in the process. 

"They learned how to install drip irrigation, landscaping and irrigation is a huge career track in New Mexico and anywhere," Ciano said. "They learned how to set up and connect solar. They learned how to select crops for different seasons and locations, talking about landscape planning and permaculture." 

For more information, click here. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 139 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 139 additional COVID-19 cases
Man sentenced for threatening New Mexico governor
Man sentenced for threatening New Mexico governor
Gov. Lujan Grisham apologizes following critical comments of Española
Gov. Lujan Grisham apologizes following critical comments of Española
APD: Man dies after being shot at Albuquerque gas station
APD: Man dies after being shot at Albuquerque gas station
Española mayor, residents respond to governor's criticism of not wearing masks
Española mayor, residents respond to governor's criticism of not wearing masks
Advertisement


Operation Legend agents patrol SE Albuquerque alongside BCSO
Operation Legend agents patrol SE Albuquerque alongside BCSO
Holiday decorations hit the shelves at New Mexico stores
Holiday decorations hit the shelves at New Mexico stores
Nonprofits team up to open community garden in Santa Fe
Nonprofits team up to open community garden in Santa Fe
Some Albuquerque museums to reopen in mid-September
Some Albuquerque museums to reopen in mid-September
Indoor dining resumes in New Mexico
Indoor dining resumes in New Mexico