Nonprofits team up to open community garden in Santa Fe

Kai Porter
Updated: August 29, 2020 10:17 PM
Created: August 29, 2020 05:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The COVID-19 pandemic has left many families across New Mexico struggling to put food on the table.
There's a new farm in Santa Fe that will provide fresh produce to the community and jobs for youth. The community farm is taking over a 1-acre plot of neglected county land off Agua Fria Street.
"The county was able to lease us this land in exchange for the value of food that we will be able to grow and donate on it," said Juliana Ciano with Reunity Resources. She teamed up with Santa Fe YouthWorks and other local organizations for the project.
Food grown on the farm will help feed families financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're not in a great position to meet this crisis," Ciano said. "How do we make sure that we're in a better position as a community so that more food is being grown locally? Distribution and supply chains got really disrupted. Shelves were bare. We need to be able to produce more food locally."
Young people will be provided job opportunities, allowing them to learn valuable skills in the process.
"They learned how to install drip irrigation, landscaping and irrigation is a huge career track in New Mexico and anywhere," Ciano said. "They learned how to set up and connect solar. They learned how to select crops for different seasons and locations, talking about landscape planning and permaculture."
