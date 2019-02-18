Northern New Mexico braces for more snow
Ryan Laughlin
February 18, 2019 06:12 PM
LAS VEGAS, N.M.- People in Las Vegas are preparing for a major snowstorm.
The area has been receiving snow, off-and-on, since Sunday morning.
Crews with the New Mexico Department of Transportation have been plowing the roads.
However, some drivers say the roads have continually gotten worse as the snow continues to fall.
