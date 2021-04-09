Northern New Mexico College offering cannabis establishment technician course

Bailey said the next course starts June 7.

They are working with SeedCrest on educational guidance.



With the probability of adult use legalization, Bailey said they may even need to expand the curriculum to include more on agriculture and manufacturing.



“It changes the scale of it, I think. So we had 2,500 employees in the medical cannabis industry. I predict that now within the next year or two that will move to 17,000 jobs,” he said.

He said the additions he will take some time, but he believes NNMC already has a leg up.

“We want to be a little more thoughtful in how we approach in having a workforce that understands, and not just the workforce, the community, who understands regulatory guidance, safety issues, health issues. I think the more we do that and higher education is the best place to make that happen,” said Bailey.

