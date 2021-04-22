Northern New Mexico family searching for answers months after 19-year-old was found dead

She saw the scene on the night of her son's death, and thought it was odd. But everything changed when her daughter tracked Isaiah’s phone to that spot.

“I ran up there. Literally, ran. And when I get up there, I asked the sheriff, I said ‘hi, I’m Stephanie I’m looking for my son, Isaiah, is he up here?’”

He was gone.

Almost three months later, deputies haven’t said much. But they have been asking the community for help. They are offering a reward to anyone with information leading to the arrest of those responsible, $1,000. Herrera’s family is kicking in even more money.

“He was always just an uplifting person to anybody. He seen anybody, he seen them down, and not feeling so good about themselves, he would give them encouragement. That was my son. It’s just so weird and hard without him now. I feel so empty without him," Stephanie said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact sheriff’s detectives at (505) 428-3720 or call CrimeSTOPPERS AT (505) 955-5050.

His family has started a Facebook page to post updates on the case. Click here for more information.

