Northern New Mexico man convicted of 4 killings during spree

The Associated Press
Created: August 14, 2021 07:03 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A 25-year-old northern New Mexico man accused of fatally shooting three family members and two other people during a 2017 shooting spree has been convicted of four of the killings.

A state District Court jury in Santa Fe convicted Damian Herrera of Ojo Caliente on Friday of first-degree murder in the deaths of his mother, brother and stepfather and a Rio Arriba County man he didn’t know.

The jury also convicted Herrera of multiple other charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle, assault on a peace officer and larceny of a firearm.

Herrera awaits trial  separately in a Taos County killing.


