Northern New Mexico sees fire risk despite winter snowfall

The Associated Press
April 30, 2019 12:53 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - U.S. Forest Service officials say fire risk remains in northern New Mexico despite heavy winter snowfall.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the region largely avoided severe wildfires despite dangerously dry conditions last year. But Forest Service officials cautioned that wildfires can ignite at any time because of campfires and lightning strikes.

High risk of wildfire prompted federal officials to close public access to the Santa Fe National Forest for more than five weeks last summer.

Carson National Forest later followed suit, along with state parks and other public lands, to reduce the risk of human-caused fires.

Forest Service officials will be monitoring conditions more closely through June, which is often the hottest, driest month in the region.

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: April 30, 2019 12:53 PM

