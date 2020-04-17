Northern NM business evicted due to property dispute between landlord, Santa Clara Pueblo

"We got an order to leave the building by Friday so that was in effect less than even a five-day notice,” Nichols said. "We had to ask all of our friends to come out of isolation and risk all of our health and try and pack up all of our belongings.”

They were forced to box and individually wrap thousands of small crystals and breakable items.

“At first, we were really hurt and heartbroken," Nichols said. "If the tribe had a dispute with the landowner, there was another way this could have been gone about. We could have a 30-day notice or waited until we were not at a stay-at-home order.”

Nichols said they had no communication with the tribe before receiving the eviction notice.

"On Monday, I was angry. On Tuesday I cried a lot. On Wednesday I got to work. Thursday, I started feeling a little better," Nichols said. "I’m just back to the point now where I’m just disappointed and it’s forced us to look for a new location under duress.”

Nichols said finding a new store during the health crisis is near impossible, but she plans on being back in business soon.

The pueblo did not comment on the property dispute.