Northern NM restaurant fears colder weather will hurt business even more

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: October 26, 2020 06:22 PM
Created: October 26, 2020 04:25 PM
LAS VEGAS, N.M.- Two forces, the pandemic and the snow storm, are affecting a northern New Mexico business.
Charlie of Charlie's Spic Span Bakery and Café said it's already been a tough year, but he anticipates that the cold weather will make it worse.
He's been forced to limit capacity, and now he closed the outdoor seating area because of the snow.
"I just really feel that restaurant people work really hard, and they want to stay open, you know," Charlie said. "We got a lot invested. We got a lot of employees, and we have a lot of customers. And we mean a lot to the community."
As more people avoid going out, delivery drivers are braving the roads.
"It's a little icy in some places, and then some roads that haven't been touched are a little icier than usual," said Katie Brummett who is a DoorDash delivery driver.
Snow is expected to be an issue through at least Wednesday in Las Vegas.
