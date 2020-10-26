Northern NM restaurant fears colder weather will hurt business even more | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Northern NM restaurant fears colder weather will hurt business even more

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: October 26, 2020 06:22 PM
Created: October 26, 2020 04:25 PM

LAS VEGAS, N.M.- Two forces, the pandemic and the snow storm, are affecting a northern New Mexico business. 

Charlie of Charlie's Spic Span Bakery and Café said it's already been a tough year, but he anticipates that the cold weather will make it worse. 

Advertisement

He's been forced to limit capacity, and now he closed the outdoor seating area because of the snow.

"I just really feel that restaurant people work really hard, and they want to stay open, you know," Charlie said. "We got a lot invested. We got a lot of employees, and we have a lot of customers. And we mean a lot to the community."

As more people avoid going out, delivery drivers are braving the roads. 

"It's a little icy in some places, and then some roads that haven't been touched are a little icier than usual," said Katie Brummett who is a DoorDash delivery driver. 

Snow is expected to be an issue through at least Wednesday in Las Vegas. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexicans will be able to apply for rent and housing assistance in November
New Mexicans will be able to apply for rent and housing assistance in November
New Mexico legislator flees home after threats received
New Mexico legislator flees home after threats received
Winter storm hits New Mexico, bringing snow and record temperatures
Abiquiu, New Mexico.
New Mexico braces for incoming cold front
New Mexico braces for incoming cold front
Hundreds gather at Roundhouse to protest Gov. Lujan Grisham's public health orders
Hundreds gather at Roundhouse to protest Gov. Lujan Grisham's public health orders
Advertisement


Metro area hit with several inches of snow
Metro area hit with several inches of snow
New Mexico snow storm forecast
New Mexico snow storm forecast
Travel discouraged between Santa Fe, Albuquerque
Travel discouraged between Santa Fe, Albuquerque
Northern NM restaurant fears colder weather will hurt business even more
Northern NM restaurant fears colder weather will hurt business even more
Storm forces closure of COVID-19 testing sites
Storm forces closure of COVID-19 testing sites