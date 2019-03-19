Nuisance property demolished in SE Albuquerque

The demolition came at a cost to the city, but officials hope to get that money back at some point.

“Demolition is not free,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller. “This is going to cost us $20,000 but we hope to recoup that whenever there’s a sale of the land.”

Mayor Keller said there are 75 more homes in Albuquerque that are set to be demolished.

He said it’s a public safety issue and a top priority for his administration.