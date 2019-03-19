Nuisance property demolished in SE Albuquerque
Kassi Nelson
March 19, 2019 05:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque tore down a house in southeast Albuquerque that has been described as a hotbed for crime.
Firefighters had responded to the house, near Broadway and Avenida Cesar Chavez, several times. City officials said it had become a popular spot for transients to stay.
The owner of the property didn’t have the means to repair the property, so the city decided to tear it down.
The demolition came at a cost to the city, but officials hope to get that money back at some point.
“Demolition is not free,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller. “This is going to cost us $20,000 but we hope to recoup that whenever there’s a sale of the land.”
Mayor Keller said there are 75 more homes in Albuquerque that are set to be demolished.
He said it’s a public safety issue and a top priority for his administration.
