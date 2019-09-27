Number of alcohol-related deaths increases in NM

In 2018, more than 1,600 people were treated at the detox center.

Seventy-five of them stayed for their after-care program.

"I came out here to New Mexico to start over,” said Jarin Muniz. “I lost a lot of family members last year, so I was a really bad alcoholic so I need some help."

Muniz said he went from living on the streets to being six months sober.

County officials say they're using the month of September, which is known as Recovery Month, to stress the need for these types of services.

“Recovery allows you the opportunity to be free,” said Rose Lopez, a community case manager. “And you can do what you want."