Number of alcohol-related deaths increases in NM
Patrick Hayes
September 27, 2019 10:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A report from the New Mexico Department of Health show a six percent jump in the number of alcohol-related deaths in the state.
In 2018, 1,544 New Mexicans died from alcohol-related causes, according to the report.
Officials with the Bernalillo County detox program say it's a problem they're trying to fix by offering classes and programs for people in need.
In 2018, more than 1,600 people were treated at the detox center.
Seventy-five of them stayed for their after-care program.
"I came out here to New Mexico to start over,” said Jarin Muniz. “I lost a lot of family members last year, so I was a really bad alcoholic so I need some help."
Muniz said he went from living on the streets to being six months sober.
County officials say they're using the month of September, which is known as Recovery Month, to stress the need for these types of services.
“Recovery allows you the opportunity to be free,” said Rose Lopez, a community case manager. “And you can do what you want."
