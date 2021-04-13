Numerous schools on state's COVID-19 Watchlist

"By Friday afternoon, we had at least a handful, so we had met that threshold, and then over the weekend, there were a few more cases that we've heard are reported," said Monica Armenta, spokesperson for APS.

More than a dozen schools are on the Watchlist, which means they’ve had two or more Rapid Responses in the past 14 days.



The schools in Albuquerque include Eldorado High School, Manzano High School, Menaul High School and Menaul Intermediate School.