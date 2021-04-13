Numerous schools on state's COVID-19 Watchlist | KOB 4
Numerous schools on state's COVID-19 Watchlist

Grace Reader
Updated: April 13, 2021 05:18 PM
Created: April 13, 2021 03:51 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Numerous schools in New Mexico are on the state's COVID-19 Rapid Response Watchlist.

Eldorado was forced to close once the high school reported four cases within a four-day period.

"By Friday afternoon, we had at least a handful, so we had met that threshold, and then over the weekend, there were a few more cases that we've heard are reported," said Monica Armenta, spokesperson for APS.

More than a dozen schools are on the Watchlist, which means they’ve had two or more Rapid Responses in the past 14 days.
 
The schools in Albuquerque include Eldorado High School, Manzano High School, Menaul High School and Menaul Intermediate School. 

APS is asking parents to not send their children to school if they are sick or if they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

"Please go to the Department of Health's website, figure out where you can get one of the two free tests and be checked," Armenta said. "We really do not want this to spread any further."

Click here to find out which schools are on the Watchlist


