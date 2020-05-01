Nurse from Espanola making a difference in New York City during COVID-19 crisis

She's currently caring for COVID-19 patients who are on their way to recovery.

"I'm working in a makeshift hospital with patients that are coming from the big hospital," she said. "They're stable, but not stable enough to go home yet."

This was Martinez first time in New York City. She said people tell here it's not the same.

"It's different here, it's quiet which everybody says is not the usual," she said.

However, Martinez said she's learned a lot during the pandemic.

"You spend a little more time with your patients, you know, trying to make sure they're okay emotionally," she said. "Trying to bring some cheer to them."

Martinez also hopes her efforts make New Mexico proud.

"I'm doing my best to represent Espanola and Chimayo," she said.

Martinez's last shift in New York is May 24.

