Nurse on front lines of COVID-19 fight on the Navajo Nation dies

SHIPROCK, N.M.- One of the first healthcare workers to fight COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation died.
Valerina Singer, also known as Val, was a longtime nurse on the Navajo Nation.
As COVID-19 swept across the vast area, Singer was one of the first health care workers on the front lines.
She worked as a nurse at the Kayenta Health Center in a remote area of the Navajo Nation, treating COVID-19 patients.
Numerous family members and friends of Singer lined the highway for a procession.
Singer's family said she was a pillar of the family.
They boasted that she was strong, smart and cared deeply about her patients.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said he is saddened by the loss, and is asking for others to pray for the Singer's family, and other front line workers.
