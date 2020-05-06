Nurses honored for hard work on National Nurses Day | KOB 4
Nurses honored for hard work on National Nurses Day

Megan Abundis
Updated: May 06, 2020 10:57 PM
Created: May 06, 2020 10:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This year, National Nurses Day carried extra weight for nurses across the country and at places like Albuquerque Lovelace Women’s Hospital.

Signs of encouragement were dotted across the city, thanking those who have to leave their homes to help others.  

Two women-owned Albuquerque businesses had their own special message for nurses on the frontlines who care for patients who are seriously ill.

“They come every day and they are so brave to do this for us and it's just an emotional time for all of us and without them, who knows where we would be,” said Melanie Burns, owner of the Achievement Gallery.

“It's just somebody who goes out of there way and does what they have to do to help everybody else and that's a hero,” said Dawn Warnack, owner of Urban Balloons.

Chief Nursing Officer Dawn Kregel said this National Nurses Day is like nothing she’s ever seen before.

“They've done a remarkable job,” Kregel said.  “I'm very proud of them for what they've done."

The days of big ‘Nurses Week’ celebrations are gone—something the hospital has always done, which now seem inadequate during the pandemic.

These men and women are risking their lives to help New Mexicans.

“The most important thing for them is to make sure their patients are taken care of,” Kregel said.

“That they are strong amazing resilient and indispensable so thank you,” she added.


