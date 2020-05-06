Nurses honored for hard work on National Nurses Day

“It's just somebody who goes out of there way and does what they have to do to help everybody else and that's a hero,” said Dawn Warnack, owner of Urban Balloons.

Chief Nursing Officer Dawn Kregel said this National Nurses Day is like nothing she’s ever seen before.

“They've done a remarkable job,” Kregel said. “I'm very proud of them for what they've done."

The days of big ‘Nurses Week’ celebrations are gone—something the hospital has always done, which now seem inadequate during the pandemic.

These men and women are risking their lives to help New Mexicans.

“The most important thing for them is to make sure their patients are taken care of,” Kregel said.

“That they are strong amazing resilient and indispensable so thank you,” she added.