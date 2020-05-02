Nurses sew ‘ear savers’ for health care workers who wear masks

“This all day can just cause some skin breakdown or like wounds on the back of our ears so in an effort to keep that from happening, we don't really want any of that on our ears. It just sits on top of that area,” said registered nurse Kim Martinez.

To ease some of the discomfort, the nurses started sewing buttons to headbands.

“Kaitlin actually sent me a photo and she's like, 'Oh my gosh this is such a good idea.' I love to sew and she's like, ‘Great I love to shop online.’ It made the perfect team. We started sewing then and making them and sometimes we have people bring in their own headbands and we ordered a lot,” Lemay said.

The nurses have made hundreds of headbands for health care workers in different fields.

“I think this time is really difficult for everyone. I think everyone's feeling the impact of coronavirus. Obviously there's some people that are more affected and others, but right now I think it's really important to show that at UNMH, we're just one big team and I think that's why we decided we wanted to do this and not just for people in our unit but the people across the hospital,” Montaño said.