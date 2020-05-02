Nurses sew ‘ear savers’ for health care workers who wear masks

Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For health care workers, wearing PPE during long shifts can be extremely uncomfortable.
“Yeah, it gets the straps get very irritating pretty quickly,” said Kaitlin Montaño, an RN supervisor.
“You wouldn't think something this thin, would be irritating. When I first saw it, I was like is it really that bad and you're like, ‘Oh definitely. Especially if you have glasses too. Like I have glasses and that's like two things on top of my ears,” said Jordan Lemay, a registered nurse.
So the three UNM neuroscience ICU nurses decided to get crafty.
“This all day can just cause some skin breakdown or like wounds on the back of our ears so in an effort to keep that from happening, we don't really want any of that on our ears. It just sits on top of that area,” said registered nurse Kim Martinez.
To ease some of the discomfort, the nurses started sewing buttons to headbands.
“Kaitlin actually sent me a photo and she's like, 'Oh my gosh this is such a good idea.' I love to sew and she's like, ‘Great I love to shop online.’ It made the perfect team. We started sewing then and making them and sometimes we have people bring in their own headbands and we ordered a lot,” Lemay said.
The nurses have made hundreds of headbands for health care workers in different fields.
“I think this time is really difficult for everyone. I think everyone's feeling the impact of coronavirus. Obviously there's some people that are more affected and others, but right now I think it's really important to show that at UNMH, we're just one big team and I think that's why we decided we wanted to do this and not just for people in our unit but the people across the hospital,” Montaño said.
