Nursing home in Four Corners reports 9 positive cases of COVID-19

"Personal protective equipment, masks and medical ventilators are in short supply," Hunter said.

The San Juan County Office of Emergency Management is working to address the needs of people in the area.

"The function of the Office of Emergency Management is a lot of coordination," said spokesperson Devin Neeley. "There is coordination of services, there's coordination of supplies and that sort of thing across the county. And that includes nursing homes. They've been in contact with the emergency manager to get supplies from the state"

Neeley said the Office of Emergency Management has given protective equipment to Life Care Center of Farmington and other organizations.

