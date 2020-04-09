Nursing home in Four Corners reports 9 positive cases of COVID-19 | KOB 4
Nursing home in Four Corners reports 9 positive cases of COVID-19

Diana Castillo
Updated: April 09, 2020 07:12 PM
Created: April 09, 2020 05:56 PM

FARMINGTON, N.M.- A nursing home in the Four Corners area is battling a COVID-19 outbreak.

As of Monday, Life Care Center of Farmington had nine positive cases, two residents and seven employees, of COVID-19.

The care center said, as a result, all residents were tested and waiting for results.

Last week, the center uploaded a video to social media from Beecher Hunter, president at Life Care Centers of America Inc.
 
He addressed the panic and uncertainty-- and echoed a common message.

"Personal protective equipment, masks and medical ventilators are in short supply," Hunter said.

The San Juan County Office of Emergency Management is working to address the needs of people in the area.

"The function of the Office of Emergency Management is a lot of coordination," said spokesperson Devin Neeley. "There is  coordination of services, there's coordination of supplies and that sort of thing across the county. And that includes nursing homes. They've been in contact with the emergency manager to get supplies from the state"

Neeley said the Office of Emergency Management has given protective equipment to Life Care Center of Farmington and other organizations.
 


