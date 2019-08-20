NYC-based investment firm buys downtown DoubleTree

The DoubleTree went through a multimillion dollar restoration in 2018. Renovations included all 295 guest rooms, the presidential suites, front lobby, fitness center and hotel restaurants.

Russ Flicker, principle of AWH said in a statement:

The product and its location, coupled with the robust market growth, a healthy convention calendar and the hotel’s proximity to tourism hot spots in Albuquerque, indicate we will continue seeing the significant upward momentum this property has seen since its renovation

