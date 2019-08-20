NYC-based investment firm buys downtown DoubleTree | KOB 4
NYC-based investment firm buys downtown DoubleTree

Justine Lopez
August 20, 2019 07:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A New York City-based AWH Partners LLC. purchased the downtown DoubleTree Hotel from California-based ABQ Hotel Ventures LLC. The sale was confirmed Tuesday.

Big name companies like Facebook and Netflix were the reasons why the new real estate investment firm wanted to get into the Albuquerque market.

AWH Partners declined to give the price of the sale. 

The DoubleTree went through a multimillion dollar restoration in 2018. Renovations included all 295 guest rooms, the presidential suites, front lobby, fitness center and hotel restaurants.

Russ Flicker, principle of AWH said in a statement:

The product and its location, coupled with the robust market growth, a healthy convention calendar and the hotel’s proximity to tourism hot spots in Albuquerque, indicate we will continue seeing the significant upward momentum this property has seen since its renovation

Credits

Justine Lopez


Updated: August 20, 2019 07:24 PM
Created: August 20, 2019 06:41 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

