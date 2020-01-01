NYE celebration turns deadly in Roswell, victim's friend speaks

Galindo said he, Ramirez and Juana, were having a good time in the kitchen, when he stepped out briefly to take his dog into the living room. Galindo said that’s when he suddenly heard gunshots.

"It felt like I was being hit by the bullets,” Galindo said. “I can't explain how I felt in the moment because my instinct was to run out."

Galindo said he ran outside and asked a neighbor to call police and saw his friend, Ramirez, lying by the kitchen stove when police arrived.

"Could you imagine how it would feel to see your friend dead? Knowing that you were supposed to have a good new year and then something like this happens without expecting it? No one could've imagined it,” he said.

According to police, Juana fled the scene shortly after. Juana was charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

No arrests have been made yet. This is Roswell’s ninth homicide of 2019 within city limits.

Anyone with information about Juana’s whereabouts is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at (575) 624-6770.