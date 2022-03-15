Odds of recession rising amid Ukraine invasion, inflation

White said there was a mini-recession at the start of the pandemic – in 2020 – but the country bounced back and the economy grew. However, during the 18-month-long recession of 2008, it took New Mexico a lot longer to recover.

"Because of the nature of the New Mexico job market, we have more government employees and we have fewer large firms," he said. "That means our unemployment rate doesn't get as high as they do in other states and it means firms don't lay off as many people but it also means our recovery is much, much longer than other states."

White says there are still bright spots in our economy right now – such as low unemployment and the economy continuously growing – but all eyes are on 2023.