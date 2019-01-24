Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead
Marian Camacho
January 24, 2019 08:55 AM
NASCHITTI, N.M. - The FBI and Navajo Division of Public Safety are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Naschitti, New Mexico.
Naschitti is in San Juan County, about 43 miles north of Gallup.
Navajo Police Department officials confirm that officers were involved in a shooting Wednesday evening. According to Navajo Police, there was a single death, but no officers were harmed.
Officials say the incident was "localized" and there was no immediate threat to the public.
No additional information has been released at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Updated: January 24, 2019 08:55 AM
Created: January 24, 2019 06:45 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved