Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead | KOB 4
Advertisement

Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead

Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead

Marian Camacho
January 24, 2019 08:55 AM

NASCHITTI, N.M. - The FBI and Navajo Division of Public Safety are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Naschitti, New Mexico.

Advertisement

Naschitti is in San Juan County, about 43 miles north of Gallup.

Navajo Police Department officials confirm that officers were involved in a shooting Wednesday evening. According to Navajo Police, there was a single death, but no officers were harmed.

Officials say the incident was "localized" and there was no immediate threat to the public.

No additional information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: January 24, 2019 08:55 AM
Created: January 24, 2019 06:45 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico ranchers frustrated with situation along U.S.-Mexico border
New Mexico ranchers frustrated with situation along U.S.-Mexico border
Carlsbad woman survives horrific beating
Carlsbad woman survives horrific beating
Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead
Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead
Federal employees could face fines, prison time for accepting donations
Federal employees could face fines, prison time for accepting donations
APS to host community forum following alleged racial incident
APS to host community forum following alleged racial incident
Advertisement




APS to host community forum following alleged racial incident
APS to host community forum following alleged racial incident
Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead
Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead
New Mexico ranchers frustrated with situation along U.S.-Mexico border
New Mexico ranchers frustrated with situation along U.S.-Mexico border
Ending showdown with Pelosi, Trump postpones State of Union
Donald Trump
Woman who accused football player of rape files lawsuit against UNM
Woman who accused football player of rape files lawsuit against UNM