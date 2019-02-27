Police: Man fled border checkpoint, held child hostage during standoff
DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. - State Police, Border Patrol agents, and Dona Ana County Sheriff's deputies are investigating an officer-involved shooting in southern New Mexico.
It happened early Wednesday morning on I-25 near the state's border with Mexico.
According to State Police, a driver failed to stop at the Border Patrol checkpoint and led agents on a chase. Police say the male driver then armed himself and barricaded himself inside a vehicle while holding a 7-year-old child hostage.
A State Police officer then fired a shot hitting the suspect. The child was not harmed.
The suspect was taken to a hospital and his condition is unknown.
This is an ongoing investigation and police say more information will be released as it becomes available.
