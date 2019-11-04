Officer involved shooting occurred when Roswell police responded to attempted robbery | KOB 4
Officer involved shooting occurred when Roswell police responded to attempted robbery

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 04, 2019 06:12 PM
Created: November 04, 2019 05:22 PM

ROSWELL, N.M. - Roswell Police responded to an attempted robbery involving a male and a female suspect Monday afternoon.

The responding officer located the alleged suspect near the 1100 block of Brown Street. When the officer attempted to make contact with the subject, the officer discharged his weapon.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure while the investigation takes place.

NMSP will be conducting the investigation into this officer involved shooting.

This is a developing story. Details are limited at this time.


