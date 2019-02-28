Officers: 67 immigrants found in New Mexico stash house | KOB 4
Officers: 67 immigrants found in New Mexico stash house

The Associated Press
February 28, 2019 06:51 PM

DEXTER, N.M. (AP) - Authorities say dozens of immigrants, including several teenagers, have been found at a stash house in southeastern New Mexico.

Authorities said Thursday that 67 Guatemalan and Ecuadorian immigrants were discovered earlier this week in Dexter by deportation officers and special agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The stash house in Dexter - about 230 miles northeast of the border city of El Paso, Texas - consisted of a wooden addition attached to a travel trailer with no working toilet.

Special agent Jack Staton described the conditions as deplorable.

Authorities say the location was being used by a smuggling organization and that the investigation is ongoing.

In a federal criminal complaint, 38-year-old Tomas Miguel Mateo of Guatemala is charged with harboring the immigrants and with unlawfully re-entering the United States after having been previously deported.

Created: February 28, 2019 06:51 PM

