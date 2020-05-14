Officers may remind people to wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 | KOB 4
Officers may remind people to wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Updated: May 14, 2020 06:47 PM
Created: May 14, 2020 05:57 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexicans will be required to masks in public settings, starting Saturday.  

The governor is urging positive peer pressure, not strict enforcement.

“I just want to be protected,” said Julie Rowe, a woman wearing her mask. “Whatever the governor says we got to do for our own safety."

“It’s protecting me and it’s protecting others,” said Unhee Kirson.

Exceptions for not wearing a masks are eating, drinking and exercising in public.

“I think everyone should, but not everyone is wearing it,” said Sherry Eskets, a local resident.

A lot of people still aren't wearing masks-- for a variety of reasons.

“I just forgot. I usually wear it, but I was in a hurry. I do have one,” said Eskets.

Officers will not be arresting people who defy those orders, but a spokesperson with the governor’s office said the officers may remind them that they should be wearing one.

The governor's office said they are not handing masks out, but people can request one form the state. 

Follow this link to request a mask from the state


