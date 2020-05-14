Officers may remind people to wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Exceptions for not wearing a masks are eating, drinking and exercising in public.

“I think everyone should, but not everyone is wearing it,” said Sherry Eskets, a local resident.

A lot of people still aren't wearing masks-- for a variety of reasons.

“I just forgot. I usually wear it, but I was in a hurry. I do have one,” said Eskets.

Officers will not be arresting people who defy those orders, but a spokesperson with the governor’s office said the officers may remind them that they should be wearing one.

The governor's office said they are not handing masks out, but people can request one form the state.

Follow this link to request a mask from the state