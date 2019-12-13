Officers report busy night of births at US border checkpoint | KOB 4
Officers report busy night of births at US border checkpoint

The Associated Press
Created: December 13, 2019 05:50 PM

COLUMBUS, N.M. (AP) - It was a busy night for officers stationed at a U.S. border checkpoint in New Mexico, where three women in labor turned up for help in a matter of hours.

One woman arrived in a Mexican ambulance and officers at the Columbus port of entry provided an obstetrical kit for the emergency delivery.

A U.S. ambulance crew was able to transport the second woman to a hospital before she gave birth.

The last woman arrived before 5 a.m., only to drop to the sidewalk and go into delivery.

Customs and Border Protection officers helped deliver the baby girl.

The head of the Columbus port of entry commended the officers for their quick responses.


