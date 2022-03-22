Official 2022 Zozobra art contest now open | KOB 4
KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 22, 2022 04:54 PM
Created: March 22, 2022 04:53 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. — The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe – the group that puts on the Burning of Zozobra every year – is looking for artists to design the Official 2022 Zozobra Adult and Youth Posters and T-shirt images.

This year's event with be '90s themed.

“Everyone in New Mexico wants to be a part of the Zozobra festivities! What better way is there than an art contest for New Mexico artists, the young and the young at heart, to create their vision of Santa Fe’s favorite icon for our official 2022 adult and student posters and t-shirts? We can’t wait to see what happens when Zozobra encounters the talent of New Mexico’s amazing artists,” Zozobra Event Chair Ray Sandoval said.

The deadline for submissions is April 29 at 5 p.m. Click here for information on how to submit.

  • 2022 Official Zozobra Poster and Youth Poster artwork must scale to 22″ wide x 28″ high. image must be primarily of Zozobra, and artwork incorporating our 1990s Decades Project theme will be privileged.
  • 2022 Official Zozobra T-Shirt and Youth T-shirt artwork must scale to 9″ wide x 11″ high. Image must be primarily of Zozobra and artwork incorporating our 1990s theme will be privileged.


