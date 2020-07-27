Official regrets voting for school conquistador name removal | KOB 4
The Associated Press
Updated: July 27, 2020 11:33 AM
Created: July 27, 2020 11:32 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A member of a New Mexico school board who made a key vote that ended up removing the name of a Spanish conquistador from a high school now regrets her decision.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports Carol Cooper of the Las Cruces Public Schools Board of Education said she wishes she could go back in time and reverse her decisive July 14 vote to remove the name of Don Juan de Oñate from Oñate High School.

Las Cruces school board members voted 3-1 in favor of changing the name during a virtual special meeting July 14.

It remains unclear if the board can revisit.


