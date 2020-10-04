Officials: Border agent fired at driver trying to hit him | KOB 4
The Associated Press
Created: October 04, 2020 10:46 AM

LORDSBURG, N.M. (AP) — A Border Patrol agent shot at a vehicle involved in human smuggling after the driver attempted to strike the agent as he attempted to stop the vehicle on a southwestern New Mexico highway, officials said Saturday.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection statement said the vehicle drove off and that the Border Patrol and local authorities were trying to locate its driver.

The agent was not injured in the incident that occurred Friday night along State Route 80, the statement said.

No suspect description was released and there was no immediate indication whether the gunfire wounded the driver.

Lordsburg is 136 miles (219 kilometers) west of El Paso, Texas.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

