Officials find body of man who went missing at Brantley Lake | KOB 4
Officials find body of man who went missing at Brantley Lake

Faith Egbuonu
August 01, 2019 05:36 PM

EDDY COUNTY, N.M. — Officials have found the body of a man who went missing at Brantley Lake State Park. 

33-year-old Vincent Dominguez had been missing since Tuesday. Eddy County Sheriff's deputies had been dispatched to the lake for a possible drowning. 

Divers with New Mexico State Police and the Atoka Fire Department had been working around the clock, searching for Dominguez.

"We are investigating this as an unintended death," Sheriff Cage said. 

Sheriff Mark Cage encourages everyone to stay safe.

"It comes down to free will, and how folks decide to live their lives," Sheriff Cage said. "Unfortunately, something unfortunate like this does happen occasionally, and we have to deal with it." 

Brantley Lake State Park was closed during the search. The investigation is ongoing. 

If anyone has information about the incident, contact police at (575) 887-7551. 

Faith Egbuonu


Updated: August 01, 2019 05:36 PM
Created: August 01, 2019 05:15 PM

