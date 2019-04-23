Officials say work on the Carlsbad Brine Well will begin in June

"The building over there will be gone, the building to my left here will be gone. It will extend far on out, almost to the line of trees. It will go over to across the St. from where I'm at where you're hearing just traffic, said Veni.

Members of the Oil Conservation District brought their ideas and concerns to the meeting today on ways to get the job done, while Carlsbad Mayor Dane Janway and members of the brine well authority looked on.

The process to begin filling the cavity is expected to start in June.