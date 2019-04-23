Officials say work on the Carlsbad Brine Well will begin in June
Faith Egbuonu
April 23, 2019 06:23 PM
CARLSBAD, N.M. — The Carlsbad Brine authority held a meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss what's next for brine well project. It's been a major cause for concern in the city since the well has no longer been in use since 2008.
"I am standing over the cavity. The roof of the cavity is about more than 15 feet below me. Worse case scenario, if that cavity collapses in, I'll be in space right now. A deep, deep hole," said Dr. George Veni, the executive director of Cave and Karst Research Institute.
Just last year, state lawmakers allocated more than 40 million dollars to fix it, but that's a huge difference compared to an estimated billion dollars in damage if the well caves in.
"The building over there will be gone, the building to my left here will be gone. It will extend far on out, almost to the line of trees. It will go over to across the St. from where I'm at where you're hearing just traffic, said Veni.
Members of the Oil Conservation District brought their ideas and concerns to the meeting today on ways to get the job done, while Carlsbad Mayor Dane Janway and members of the brine well authority looked on.
The process to begin filling the cavity is expected to start in June.
Credits
Faith Egbuonu
Updated: April 23, 2019 06:23 PM
Created: April 23, 2019 06:10 PM
