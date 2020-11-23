Officials: Southeastern New Mexico roundup nets 100 arrests | KOB 4
Advertisement

Officials: Southeastern New Mexico roundup nets 100 arrests

Officials: Southeastern New Mexico roundup nets 100 arrests

The Associated Press
Created: November 23, 2020 06:26 AM

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — Law enforcement officers arrested 100 people in southeastern New Mexico as federal, state and local agencies conducted a roundup over several days, officials said.

U.S. Marshal Sonya Chavez said Friday the arrests made in Chaves, Eddy and Lea counties were part of a national effort to apprehend violent criminals sought on felony arrest warrants.

Advertisement

The Roswell Daily Record reported that the 15 participating agencies included the New Mexico State Police, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, Homeland Security, sheriff’s departments and the Roswell Police Department.

Chavez said three similar operations have taken place in the past 18 months in the Las Cruces and Albuquerque areas.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD homicide detectives investigate death in northeast Albuquerque
APD homicide detectives investigate death in northeast Albuquerque
COVID cases to keep some NM grocery stores closed under governor’s public health order
COVID cases to keep some NM grocery stores closed under governor’s public health order
Working 4 the Future: Why the pandemic is drawing people to New Mexico
Working 4 the Future: Why the pandemic is drawing people to New Mexico
New Mexico reports 33 new deaths, 2,468 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 33 new deaths, 2,468 additional COVID-19 cases
Local governments rush to dole out remaining CARES Act funds before use-it or lose-it deadline
Local governments rush to dole out remaining CARES Act funds before use-it or lose-it deadline
Advertisement


Weather

  
Your Weather Forecast
Current Temperatures
Live Interactive Radar
Live Doppler Radar