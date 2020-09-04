Oil and gas industry at center of budget struggles in New Mexico

"That we see the legislature make moves to reduce our over-reliance on the oil and gas industry," he said. " I think that’s critically important.”

“I’ve been doing this for over 30 years, and I’ve seen this happen over and over and over again," Jimenez added.

Jimenez believes the state could break free from relying on the industry by investing in more infrastructure projects, increase corporate taxes, keeping people employed, investing more in education and refusing to slash the budget.

"This is not going to be a quick fix. Clearly, it’s not going to be a quick fix, but there are some things that we can do to ease the pain for the average New Mexican,” Jimenez said.

The New Mexico Oil and Gas Association says diversifying is great, but it adds that the industry’s contribution is foundational. The association believes that other revenue options don’t offer as much.

Meanwhile, Democrats say they’re doing the best they can with the budget challenges. However, state Republicans are pushing back.

“In my humble opinion, it is a plan for disaster," said Sen. Bill Burt. "I think that people have no idea really how bad the state is financially right now.”

Republicans believe state spending needs to be cut.

Also in Thursday’s hearing, local environmental advocates urged lawmakers to be cautious.

"This transition from fossil fuels to renewables is an economic inevitable process. This is a dying industry," said Nick King, environmental advocate.

Advocates also want the state to increase emissions regulations while keeping the environment in mind. The industry opposes most of those changes.