Oil boom, housing crisis bringing sewage problems in camps | KOB 4
The Associated Press
Created: December 09, 2019 06:30 AM

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) - Officials in southeastern New Mexico are struggling to monitor sewage problems from hundreds of camps used to house transient oil field workers.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports that state officials say more than 140 unregistered RV parks in Eddy County were violating liquid water requirements, typically linked to improper sewage lines.

The New Mexico Environment Department reported only about 20% owners in those cases were working with authorities to comply with standards.

An Eddy County planner says the problem has grown since a boom in oil and gas production in 2011 and 2012. The production has created a housing crisis in cities like Hobbs and Carlsbad. 


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

