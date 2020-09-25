Oil well pad converted into campsite at NM national park

The Associated Press
Updated: September 25, 2020 01:01 PM
Created: September 25, 2020 12:52 PM
CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — A former oil and gas well pad has been converted into a campground for visitors to Carlsbad Caverns National Park and Guadalupe Mountains National Park in New Mexico.
The new campground will comprise 174,240 square feet of land, with five RV spots and six spaces for tents.
Access to the campsite is free and available first-come, first-served.
Doug Neighbor, superintendent at the Carlsbad Caverns National Park, says the camping facilities will provide an essential service to the hundreds of thousands of annual visitors to the area.
