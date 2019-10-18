O'Keeffe Museum wins grant for 'Spring' conservation | KOB 4
O'Keeffe Museum wins grant for 'Spring' conservation

O'Keeffe Museum wins grant for 'Spring' conservation Photo: Georgia O'Keeffe Museum/Artists Rights Society (ARS)

The Associated Press
October 18, 2019 06:46 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The Georgia O'Keeffe Museum has won a grant from Bank of America that will support conservation of the artist's pivotal painting entitled "Spring."
    
In addition to supporting research and conservation, the funding will enable the museum to share its work online.
    
Officials say "Spring" marks a turning point in O'Keeffe's life.
    
Her husband, famed photographer Alfred Stieglitz, died in 1946 and for three years, she suspended her trips to New Mexico to stay in New York and settle his estate. "Spring" is one of her few creations from that period.
    
The conservation work will address cracks, flaking paints and darkening surface stains.
    
The painting also has a history of water damage caused by a leak in O'Keeffe's Abiquiú home. The conservation and research into the painting's past treatments are expected to take about a year.

Updated: October 18, 2019 06:46 AM
Created: October 18, 2019 06:34 AM

