Oklahoma man accused of recently robbing bank in New Mexico

The Associated Press
Created: March 17, 2020 06:13 AM

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — An Oklahoma man accused of robbing a bank in New Mexico has had his initial court appearance.

Federal prosecutors say 47-year-old Randy Matthew Peraza of Oklahoma City is charged in a criminal complaint with bank robbery.

Peraza is in custody awaiting a detention hearing.

Prosecutors say he faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

According to the criminal complaint, Peraza allegedly robbed a bank in Roswell on March 13.

Witnesses say Peraza demanded money from a teller and walked out of the bank and across a street before sitting in a grassy area where police arrested him a short time later.

It is unclear if Peraza has a lawyer yet. 


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

