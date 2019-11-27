One dead after shooting at Roswell apartment complex | KOB 4
One dead after shooting at Roswell apartment complex

Faith Egbuonu
Updated: November 27, 2019 12:13 PM
Created: November 27, 2019 11:20 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Roswell police are investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday night. 

Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex at North Washington Avenue and West 13th Street around 10 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

Police said they found 21-year-old Carlos Coronado shot multiple times inside an apartment. He was taken to a local hospital, but died a short time later. 

The investigation is ongoing. Information is limited at this time.

Anyone will potential information regarding this case can contact Roswell police at (575) 624-6770. 


