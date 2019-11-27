One dead after shooting at Roswell apartment complex

Faith Egbuonu
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Roswell police are investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday night.
Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex at North Washington Avenue and West 13th Street around 10 p.m. after reports of a shooting.
Police said they found 21-year-old Carlos Coronado shot multiple times inside an apartment. He was taken to a local hospital, but died a short time later.
The investigation is ongoing. Information is limited at this time.
Anyone will potential information regarding this case can contact Roswell police at (575) 624-6770.
