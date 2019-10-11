One dead following officer-involved shooting in Farmington
Christina Rodriguez
October 11, 2019 01:05 PM
FARMINGTON, N.M. — A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Farmington Thursday evening. The Farmington Police Department, San Juan County Sheriff's Office detectives, and New Mexico State Police are working together to investigate the incident.
Police had responded to a 911 caller who said a man was threatening people with a gun at the 2800 block of Rio Vista Court. When officers arrived on scene, they were also confronted by the man. When the man pointed the gun towards officers, one officer fired back.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not yet released his identity.
No officers were injured during the shooting.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact the San Juan County Sheriff's Office at (505) 334-6107.
