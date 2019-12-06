One dead, one injured after three-car crash in Roswell | KOB 4
Advertisement

One dead, one injured after three-car crash in Roswell

Faith Egbuonu
Updated: December 06, 2019 08:58 AM
Created: December 06, 2019 08:06 AM

ROSWELL, N.M. — One person is dead and another is hurt after a crash in Roswell.

Police said three cars were involved in the crash that happened after 10 p.m. Thursday night near East Hobbs Street and Southeast Main Street. 

Advertisement

The condition of the person who was hurt has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Company to open operations in Albuquerque, hire over 700 employees
Company to open operations in Albuquerque, hire over 700 employees
One dead, one injured after three-car crash in Roswell
One dead, one injured after three-car crash in Roswell
Video shows first ART bus crash
Video shows first ART bus crash
Son wants justice for parents killed in motorcycle crash
Son wants justice for parents killed in motorcycle crash
Stolen tow truck slams into Albuquerque business
Stolen tow truck slams into Albuquerque business
Advertisement


Mayor Keller announces review of APD data systems
Mayor Keller announces review of APD data systems
NMSP officer helps woman who went into labor during snow storm
NMSP officer helps woman who went into labor during snow storm
Cowboys for Trump take national monument sand to DC
Cowboys for Trump take national monument sand to DC
US Postal Service will deliver letters to and from Santa
US Postal Service will deliver letters to and from Santa
New Mexico school football programs to see big realignments
New Mexico school football programs to see big realignments