One dead, one injured after three-car crash in Roswell

Faith Egbuonu
Updated: December 06, 2019 08:58 AM
Created: December 06, 2019 08:06 AM
ROSWELL, N.M. — One person is dead and another is hurt after a crash in Roswell.
Police said three cars were involved in the crash that happened after 10 p.m. Thursday night near East Hobbs Street and Southeast Main Street.
The condition of the person who was hurt has not been released at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
