One injured in Santa Fe shooting near Allsup's

This is an ongoing investigation and details are limited, stay with KOB 4 and KOB.com for updates.

New Mexico State Police is investigating an OIS involving the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office Avenida Del Sur and NM Highway 14 in Santa Fe. Suspect injured, deputies are okay and uninjured. More information when available. pic.twitter.com/CdkzwOnw0A — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) September 17, 2021