One injured in Santa Fe shooting near Allsup's

SANTA FE, N.M. - New Mexico State Police are investigating a shooting involving the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office Thursday evening.
Officials said the shooting happened at Avenida Del Sur and NM Highway 14 in Santa Fe.
State police said the suspect was injured and deputies are OK via Twitter.
New Mexico State Police is investigating an OIS involving the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office Avenida Del Sur and NM Highway 14 in Santa Fe. Suspect injured, deputies are okay and uninjured. More information when available. pic.twitter.com/CdkzwOnw0A— NMSP (@NMStatePolice) September 17, 2021
