One injured in Santa Fe shooting near Allsup's | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

One injured in Santa Fe shooting near Allsup's

One injured in Santa Fe shooting near Allsup's

Jamesha Begay
Updated: September 16, 2021 07:34 PM
Created: September 16, 2021 07:16 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. -  New Mexico State Police are investigating a shooting involving the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office Thursday evening. 

Officials said the shooting happened at Avenida Del Sur and NM Highway 14 in Santa Fe. 

State police said the suspect was injured and deputies are OK via Twitter. 

This is an ongoing investigation and details are limited, stay with KOB 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 882 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 882 additional COVID-19 cases
APD: Subway robbery suspect was armed with BB gun
APD: Subway robbery suspect was armed with BB gun
APD continues to search for Ojos Locos homicide suspect
APD continues to search for Ojos Locos homicide suspect
Police warn of movie prop $20 bills in circulation
Police warn of movie prop $20 bills in circulation
New Mexico reports 18 new deaths, 690 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 18 new deaths, 690 additional COVID-19 cases